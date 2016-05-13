Suarez set for Copa America comeback

Luis Suarez will feature in his first international tournament since the 2014 World Cup, having been included in Uruguay's 23-man squad for the Copa America Centenario.

Suarez was handed a four-month ban from all football and nine-match suspension at international level after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the competition in Brazil two years ago.

The star striker subsequently played no part as Uruguay failed to defend their Copa America crown in Chile last year, with the hosts eliminating them at the quarter-finals en route to claiming their first title.

Suarez will be hoping to carry his impressive club form - he has scored 56 goals for Barcelona this season - into the tournament in the United States, and is set to link up with Edinson Cavani in attack once again as they go in search of a 16th continental title.

Having been included in the 35-man preliminary squad, Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela has not made the cut, with Gaston Silva and Emiliano Velazquez also missing out.

Cruzeiro midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta is a notable omission having been a member of the group for the 2015 edition. The decision will likely please his club with the Campeonato Brasileiro set to run throughout the Copa America.

Uruguay begin their campaign against Group C rivals Mexico at the University of Phoenix Stadium on June 5.

Uruguay's 23-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama).

Defenders: Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jorge Fucile (Nacional), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Alvaro Pereira (Getafe), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Mauricio Victorino (Nacional).

Midfielders: Mathias Corujo (Universidad de Chile), Alvaro Gonzalez (Atlas), Nicolas Lodeiro (Boca Juniors), Gaston Ramirez (Middlesbrough), Egidio Arevalo Rios (Atlas), Cristian Rodriguez (Independiente), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Matias Vecino (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Abel Hernandez (Hull City), Diego Rolan (Bordeaux), Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).