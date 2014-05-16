Suarez 'so happy' to be a Liverpool player

The Uruguayan played a key role in Liverpool's impressive season, as Brendan Rodgers' men were just pipped to the title by Manchester City.

Suarez signed a new long-term deal in December, and the 27-year-old revealed how delighted he was to secure his future at Anfield.

"I signed the contract because I love it here and I'm so happy here," he told Sky Sports News.

"If you're not happy here you don't sign any contract.

"Liverpool's team for me is one of the best in the world because nobody here in the dressing room thinks I am better than another and the people here inside Melwood work very well.

"I love it here and this mentality I like because maybe in some other dressing rooms I am bigger than you and another bigger, it's difficult for the team-mates to play together on the pitch in something like that."