Suarez thanks team-mates for Pichichi award

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez paid tribute to his team-mates after scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Granada on Saturday that saw his side retain the La Liga title.

Suarez claimed the Pichichi - La Liga's top goalscorer award - as a result of his latest hat-trick, which took him to 40 league goals for the season, five clear of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's a unique moment to enjoy," he said. "I'm happy with everything.

"For the title, the goals, the happiness we've given to the fans."

Suarez added that he wanted to give thanks to all his team-mates for helping him score 53 goals in all competitions this season.

"Thanks to everyone because without them I couldn't have done it," Suarez said. "Without them, I wouldn't be in this situation.

"I only had to nudge the ball. They looked for me and I'm grateful for it, thanks to everyone once again."

Suarez and Barcelona now look ahead to next weekend's Copa Del Rey final against cup specialists Sevilla as they seek to win the double, but not without some La Liga celebrations first.

"Now we have to think about the cup, but today it's time to enjoy La Liga," the Uruguay international said.

"It's a competition we've worked for very hard over the year and in the end, we've got our reward."