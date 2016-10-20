Suarez: Two goals at the Bernabeu were my best

Of the 40 LaLiga goals that earned Barcelona striker Luis Suarez the European Golden Shoe for 2015-16, the two he scored in a 4-0 win at arch rivals Real Madrid were his favourites.

The Uruguayan raised his game last season, scoring 59 times in 53 appearances in all competitions as Barca added the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double to triumphs in the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Suarez said the highlight of his prolific season was a pair of goals against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last November, proving the Catalan giants remained a force to be reckoned with even without Lionel Messi in the starting line-up.

His first was a brilliant finish with the outside of his right foot following an excellent run from Sergi Roberto, who replaced Messi in the first XI with the Argentine only fit enough for the bench after two months out with a knee injury.

Suarez's second was a show of the utmost composure in the box, biding his time and committing Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas to ground before dinking in the final goal of a sensational triumph.

The striker, who also won the European Golden Shoe in 2013-14 during his time at Liverpool, put those strikes on a par with the winner at home to Atletico Madrid on January 30 that sent Barca three points clear at the summit.

"Throughout my career I have scored a lot of nice goals, but if I had to pick, I'll take the two I scored against Madrid in the Bernabeu and the one at home to Atletico that enabled us to go clear at the top," said Suarez

Luis Suárez receives the Golden Shoe for 2015/16 from his children Benjamín and Delfina October 20, 2016

"When I started at Ajax I got to know European football and I was lucky because I scored a lot of goals.

"That gave me the chance to go to Liverpool. I scored many goals but could not win the Premier League with Liverpool, which was a dream.

"Then it was Barcelona, where having these players around you makes everything much easier."

The prolific Suarez revealed the words of advice he has given to team-mate Paco Alcacer, who is yet to score in six appearances for the club since joining from Valencia.

"I told him to stay calm, that the goal will come. He's having some minutes and something will go in," he added.

"He has to be calm. He has the confidence of the coach and his team-mates."