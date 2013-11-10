Suarez in world's top three, says Gerrard
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has revealed he ranks Luis Suarez as one of the top three players in the world.
Suarez took his tally of Premier League goals to eight in six appearances this season by scoring twice in Liverpool's 4-0 rout of Fulham on Saturday.
The Uruguay international was last week named on a 23-man shortlist for the FIFA Ballon d’Or, and Gerrard feels his team-mate is well worth his place alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I voted for him in my top three; he got one of my votes," Gerrard told Liverpool's official website.
"Everyone knows how highly I rate him; we're very lucky to have him."
Gerrard also reserved praise for fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson, who impressed against Fulham following his recall to Roy Hodgson's England squad.
"He is a top lad and works his socks off daily," Gerrard added. "He's probably been one of our most consistent players over the last couple of months.
"So it's thoroughly deserved; I just hope he gets a chance (with England) now because I know he'll take it.
"He loves his football – he's professional and works his socks off in the gym and out on the pitch.
"He's one of those players that you want to do well."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.