Suarez's Barca renewal already done, says Bartomeu

Luis Suarez has already agreed to a contract extension at Barcelona until 2022, president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said.

The Uruguay international stated last month that talks were progressing well on renewing his deal at Camp Nou.

And Barca are set to confirm the former Liverpool forward has agreed to fresh terms before the end of the year according to Bartomeu.

"Suarez is going to renew his deal," he told Radio Vision, a Uruguayan station.

"It is already done. There are only a few small details to sort. In the coming days, weeks, we will announce it.

"Perhaps, why not? It is a great Christmas present. Not to Luis, who already knows he will continue here, but for football fans.

"For them he is a very important character who is part of this spectacular trident we have at the club, that help make everything work in the team."

On the length of the deal, Bartomeu added: "We want more, but for now it will be signed until 2022.

"You have to adapt to the law, which provides a maximum five-year contract."

If Suarez did sign on at Barca until 2022, he would be 35 by the end of the contract.

Suarez has scored 65 league goals since joining ahead of the 2014-15 season and has won two LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and the Champions League during his time at the club.