Suarez's tears at Palace were for team-mates

Heading into the Premier League's final day, City require just one point at home to West Ham to guarantee them the title, while the Reds must beat Newcastle at Anfield to heap any kind of pressure on the Sky Blues.

However, runaway golden boot leader Suarez conceded the title when he buried his head in his shirt after Liverpool's collapse to draw 3-3 away at Crystal Palace in their penultimate fixture.

"My team-mates were helping me, but I couldn't stop. I play every single game from the heart and I was very sad," Suarez told the Mirror.

"I was sad for my team-mates, who have done so much. I was sad that I had missed chances.

"It is difficult. At the start of the season, our aim was to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League, so it has been good.

"But then we got into a position when we thought we could win the league, but lost against Chelsea and then that happened at Crystal Palace."

Reflecting on a season that has so far seen him produce 31 goals and 12 assists - leading the league in both categories - the 27-year-old said he could not recall a better campaign personally.

"It is amazing. I can say that this has been the best season of my career," the Uruguayan said.

"It is great that we have achieved Champions League football and I have taken a lot of praise for being top scorer. So, it's been a nice season for me but, most ¬importantly, I recognise much more the work of my team-mates.

"They have done a great job. If we all stay together, we can stay at this level. We have good players and a really good manager."

Suarez has become a transfer target of Real Madrid's, with the UEFA Champions League finalists contemplating satisfying the £82million release clause in his Liverpool contract.