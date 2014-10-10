Subotic focused on Dortmund over Serbia

Defender Subotic was left out of Dick Advocaat's squad for Euro 2016 qualifiers with Armenia and Albania, with the Dutchman stating that the centre-back "doesn't like playing for the national team".

However, the 25-year-old's representative Stephen Kelly has responded by stating that Subotic - who only returned to the Dortmund squad in July following a cruciate ligament tear last November - is focused on securing his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI after being left on the bench for last Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Hamburg.

"Neven wants to fully focus on BVB [Dortmund]. There are many important games in the upcoming weeks," Kelly told Bild.

"That's just for now. Following his anterior cruciate ligament tear, it makes no sense for Neven to play match after match. He wants to return to his best first."

Subotic has 36 international caps for Serbia, who travel to Yerevan to take on Armenia on Saturday.