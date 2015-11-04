Success won't change Villas-Boas decision

Andre Villas-Boas will not consider remaining as Zenit coach beyond this season despite his success.

Villas-Boas has been a big hit in Russia, with the 2-0 win at Lyon on Wednesday night securing his side's progression to the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare.

Yet he revealed in September that this would be his last campaign at the helm after turning down a contract extension.

Asked whether the continental success - Zenit are the only side with a 100 per cent record in Europe's premier competition - makes him reconsider his position, Villas-Boas revealed that being away from his family is too difficult.

The Portuguese boss told the club's official website: "At different moments in different situations I get asked these questions.

"I am very happy to be coach of the Zenit, but you know that my family lives in Portugal, and it is not easy."

Villas-Boas, who saw a double from Artyom Dzyuba secure the points at Stade Gerland, is hoping to leave a lasting legacy on Zenit and Russian football.

He added: "I am particularly pleased that we have reached the [next round]. It is important for the Zenith and Russia in the UEFA coefficients table."