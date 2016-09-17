Suker lauds Modric as world's finest midfielder

Former Croatia striker Davor Suker has hailed Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric as the best player in the world in his position.

Suker, who starred for Madrid during a decorated playing career, is now the president of the Croatian Football Federation.

Countryman Modric has taken up the mantle of being a Croatian to dazzle at the Santiago Bernabeu and, although Suker believes this era of superstar forwards makes the ex-Tottenham man an unlikely recipient of individual gongs such as the Ballon d'Or, he is keen that his quality does not go unappreciated.

"It is not easy because there is Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez … but, of course, Modric in his position is the best," Suker told AS.

"What I would wish for Luka, because I know that is what most excites him, is to win many trophies with his club, Real Madrid.

"He has personality and has earned respect with his football. He is an honest, humble and hardworking guy and this is what is valued in a club like Madrid."

In Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona have their own Croatian midfield maestro on the other side of the Clasico divide and Suker was not keen to enter into a debate over their contrasting qualities.

"Man, that's like asking me if I [prefer] my father to my mother," he exclaimed.

"If you ask a journalist from Madrid, they will say Modric and if you ask a Catalan, they say Rakitic. I'm Croatian.

"But what I can say as president of the Federation of Croatia is that I am proud of both because they are leaving the flag of our country high in two of the best clubs in the world."