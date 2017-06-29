Sunderland confirm Grayson appointment

Simon Grayson has left Preston North End to succeed David Moyes as Sunderland manager.

The 47-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, where he will be charged with orchestrating a positive Championship campaign following the team's relegation from the Premier League last term.

Having been unable to preserve Sunderland's top-flight status, Moyes resigned in May after just one season in charge.

Previously the Blackpool, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss, Grayson has spent the last four years at Deepdale, leading Preston from League One to the second tier.

June 29, 2017

"I am delighted to come to Sunderland, a club with such wonderful history and tradition, and I'm excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back," he told the club's website.

"Sunderland are so fortunate to have such tremendous support and I want to give these fans a team they can be proud of.

"I want a group of players full of desire, team spirt and a never-say-die attitude - that's the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player.

"The Championship is a demanding league, but with all the attributes I have highlighted then our aim has to be to get the club back to where it belongs as quickly as possible and I can't wait to get started."

News of Grayson's appoint comes on a busy day for Sunderland, who also announced the departure of star striker Jermain Defoe to Bournemouth and confirmed that a potential takeover of the club will not go ahead.