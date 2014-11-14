Sunderland loan striker Graham to Wolves

The 29-year-old frontman has not featured for Gus Poyet's side in the Premier League this season and has agreed a deal to move to Molinuex until December 31.

Graham spent loan spells with Hull City and Middlesbrough last season and is relishing the opportunity to play first-team football with Kenny Jackett's side.

"I am delighted to have agreed a loan deal to join Wolves and am looking forward to meeting the lads on Monday and starting training," Graham told Wolves' official website.

"Wolves is a good club which has done very well over the last year and this is a good opportunity for me to try and play some regular football and get back to scoring goals."

Wolves manager Jackett believes the arrival of Graham will be a timely boost following a 5-0 hammering at Derby County last time out, which came on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town.

"We feel this is a very good move for us," said the former Millwall boss. "He has the goalscoring record that we are looking for and experience of playing up front in the Championship.

"With our forward line he brings another dimension now with his experience and goalscoring record.

"We look forward to him starting with us on Monday morning and working with the squad towards the Nottingham Forest game [on November 22]."