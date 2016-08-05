Sunderland sign Djilobodji from Chelsea for £8million

Sunderland have announced the signing of defender Papy Djilobodji from Chelsea for an £8million fee.

The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, has signed a four-year deal to become David Moyes' first transfer since he took over as manager.

"Sunderland AFC have completed the signing of Senegalese international centre-back Papy Djilobodji from Chelsea FC for £8million," the club confirmed via their official website.

Chelsea, in confirming his departure, added in a statement: "Chelsea Football Club thanks Papy for his service and wishes him well for the future."

Djilobodji moved to Stamford Bridge from Nantes in September last year, but made just one senior appearance for the club in a League Cup third-round win away to Walsall.

He made 16 appearances for Bremen after moving on a loan deal in January, and scored a late winner against Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season to help his side avoid relegation, before returning to Chelsea to take part in pre-season.

In March, he accrued a three-game ban for making a throat-slit gesture at Mainz's Pablo de Blasis during a 1-1 draw.