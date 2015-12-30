Sunderland's Kone bid accepted

Lorient have accepted an offer from Sunderland for centre-half Lamine Kone, according to the Ligue 1 club's vice-president Alex Hayes.

Sunderland are on the look-out for defenders as they attempt to drag themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone and boss Sam Allardyce made a personal check on Kone prior to the mid-season break.

The Black Cats have now upped their interest in the Ivory Coast international with the player set to discuss terms with Sunderland in the coming days.

Hayes told www.ouest-france.fr: "We received an offer that was acceptable.

"It now remains for Lamine to find an agreement with Sunderland and undergo a medical before the transfer can be made official."

Should the move go through, Allardyce will be hoping Kone can shore up Sunderland's porous defence.

The Wearsiders have conceded 37 goals in 18 Premier League games ahead of Wednesday's clash with Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.