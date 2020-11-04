Sundowns beat CT City to return to winning ways

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways after claiming a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening, writes DYLAN APPOLIS.

Sundowns made only one chance to their side that drew with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as Kermit Erasmus returned to the squad, while captain Hlompho Kekana was named on the bench.

The game got off to a lively start with Sundowns pushing up early and pressurising the Citizens defence as they go in search for an early goal.

Sundowns did manage to break the deadlock in the eighth minute when Lyle Lakay fired a thunderous strike from range to find the back of the net after his initial free-kick was blocked.

Peter Shalulile should have doubled his sides lead in the 22nd minute after he was played through on goal but the striker failed to find the back of the net in a one-on-one situation with City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

The visitors continued to press forward and nearly got their second midway through the first half but Andile Jali's effort was well saved by the City goalkeeper.

At the other end, Craig Martin thought he had levelled matters with three minutes left to play when he headed the ball home at the far post but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Sundowns managed to hold on to their one-goal lead over City as the game went into the half time interval.

The home side opted to make a change early in the second half after Shalulile took a knock in the first half and was subsequently replaced by Khuliso Mudau.

Thapelo Morena came close to handing Sundowns the lead in the 60th minute after he turned on the pace to lose his man and break into the box but saw his strike sail wide of the target.

City had a chance of their own 10 minutes later when Fagrie Lakay latched on to a dangerous all into the area before heading his effort towards goal but directed his header wide of goal.

Sundowns were knocking on the door and almost extended their lead in the 77th minute when Andile Jali broke into the box to unleash a strike forcing Leeuwenburgh to make another great save at the near post.

The Brazilians then made a double chance two minutes later when Zwane and Erasmus was taken off in place of George Maluleka and Keletso Makgalwa.

The home side eventually doubled their lead in the 82nd minute when Jali made a great run down the wing to break into the box and slide the ball across to Makgalwa, who was on hand to slot the ball home from close range.

Jali was then replaced by Kekana after sustaining an injury in the build up to Makgalwa's goal before Promise Mkhuma came on for Sphelele Mkhulise a minute later.

Mpho Makola nearly pulled a goal back for the visitors but could only rattle the woodwork with his curling free-kick from just outside the box.

However, Sundowns held on to their lead over City to extend their unbeaten run in the league while claiming all three points away from home.