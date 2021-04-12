Sundowns edge Chippa to break Chiefs' record

Mamelodi Sundowns extending their unbeaten in the DStv Premiership to 20 matches following their 2-1 victory over Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Monday.

The Brazilians handed Aubrey Modiba a place in the starting line up in place of Gaston Sirino, while the likes of Thapelo Morena and Peter Shalulile retained their place in the squad.

Sundowns got off to a good start and came close to breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute but Shalulile saw his first time shot crash off the woodwork by Ismail Watenga after he received a through-ball from Themba Zwane.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when Riaan Hanamub brought down Modiba inside the box. Zwane stepped up and made no mistake from the spot kick.

Chippa had two chances to level matters in the game first from a Hanamub free kick before Kwem tried his luck with a snap shot

Chances were hard to come for the Chilli Boys in the first half which prompted them to replace Sizwe Mdlinzo for former Sundowns winger Luyolo Nomandela.

At the other end, Shalulile came close to doubling Sundowns' lead on the stroke of half time but had his low strike saved by Watenga as the game went into the break 1-0 in favour of Sundowns.

Chippa came out a different side in the second half and managed to level matters two minutes into the second half through Kwem in response to Zwane hitting the post at the other end.

Sundowns made a chance of their own in the 66th minute when Lyle Lakay made way and was replaced by Lesedi Kapinga.

The Brazilians then restored their lead in the 73rd minute through Shalulile, who slotted the ball home from inside the box to bag his ninth goal of the season.

Sundowns should have added a third goal with three minutes left to play but Shalulile's low strike crashed against the post before bringing on Mothobi Mvala for Zwane.

However, the Brazilians managed to hold off Chippa until the final whistle to walk away with all three points at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.