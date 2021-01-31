Sundowns officially confirm signing of De Reuck

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially announced the signing of Bafana Bafana defender Rushine De Reuck from Maritzburg United.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Orlando Pirates for the better part of the 2019-20 season, while Sundowns also showed interest in the Cape Town-born defender.

However, De Reuck has since put an end to speculation surrounding his future after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the defending DStv Premiership champions.

‘Mamelodi Sundowns are happy to announce that we have secured the services of 24-year-old Rushine De Reuck,’ Sundowns confirmed in a statement.

‘The Cape Town-born defender joins Masandawana from Maritzburg United and has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

‘De Reuck will be reunited with two former teammates upon joining The Brazilians, having played with both Lebohang Maboe and Brian Onyango during his time at the Team of Choice. Welcome to Mamelodi Sundowns, Rushine.’

De Reuck, who made a total of 94 appearances across all competition for Maritzburg, says he is relishing the chance to hit the ground running at his new club

‘This is something I’ve always wanted for myself. Sundowns has been the best club in South Africa for a long time and I want to be part of that. I am really really excited,’ De Reuck told his club’s official website.