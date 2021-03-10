Sundowns thrash Polokwane to advance in Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after claiming a comfortable 4-0 victory over Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Tshwane giant rang a number of changes from their win in the Caf Champions League as Rushine De Reuck got his first start, while Ricardo Goss, Thapelo Morena, Haashim Domingo and Lesedi Kapinga were also recalled to the starting line up.

The Brazilians got off to a bright start and managed to break the deadlock in the 10th minute as Peter Shalulile reacted the quickest in the box to slot the ball home from close range.

Sundowns then doubled their lead four minutes later when Lebohang Maboe guided the ball past the Rise and Shine goalkeeper after Kermit Erasmus incepted a poor pass at the back to put Maboe through on goal.

Lesedi Kapinga got his name on the scoresheet in the 15th minute as he guided the ball into the net from close range to make it 3-0.

Andile Jali then added a fourth for the host from the penalty spot after sending goalkeeper Tebatso Phoku the wrong way as the game went into the break 4-0 in favour of Sundowns.

Sundowns opted to make a triple substitution at the restart as Shalulile, Erasmus and Lakay made way for Promise Mkhuma, Keletso Makgalwa and Aubrey Modiba, respectively.

The home side had a chance to extend their lead even further in the 53rd minute when De Reuck latched on to a corner before flicking the ball on inside the box, but the Polokwane defenders did enough to make the block.

Sundowns then brought on fresh legs in the 63rd minute as George Maluleka and Bangaly Soumahoro was introduced in place of Kapinga and Nascimento.

Phoku came to his sides rescue in the 72nd minute when he made a good save to deny Mkhuma's goal-bound effort after some great ball movement between Mkhuma and Modiba.

Maluleka had a chance to bag his sides fifth goal with three minutes to play but his effort from range was saved by the Polokwane goalkeeper as Sundowns booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.