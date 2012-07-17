Super Cup 'Clasico' changed due to awards

"UEFA have asked the Spanish federation (RFEF) to change the date for the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup, from August 30th to the 29th," the RFEF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"So that it does not coincide with the gala put on by European football's governing body in Monaco."

The first leg of the traditional curtain-raiser to the La Liga season, between the King's Cup winners Barca and league champions Real, will take place on August 23 at the Nou Camp and at the Bernabeu the following week.

Real players Xabi Alonso, Iker Casillas, Fabio Coentrao, Mesut Ozil, Pepe, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 32 nominees along with Barca's Cesc Fabregas, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and current holder Lionel Messi.