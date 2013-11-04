Super Lig Wrap: Nine unbeaten for Fenerbahce

Ersun Yanal's Fenerbahce side overcame a first-half deficit to win 3-2 at Bursaspor on Saturday, their third consecutive top-flight victory.

Ferhat Kiraz had put the hosts into a surprise lead in the 20th minute, an advantage they took into half-time.

But Pierre Webo's fourth goal of the season levelled proceedings in the second half, before Emmanuel Emenike put Fenerbahce ahead for the first time on 83 minutes.

Egemen Korkmaz put the match beyond doubt for the league leaders in the 90th minute, although they were made to sweat out the remainder of injury time as Pablo Batalla went straight up the other end to halve the deficit.

Second-place Kasimpasa remained four points adrift of Fenerbahce, despite storming past strugglers Kayseri Erciyesspor 3-0.

A first-half brace Adem Buyuk had given the visitors a two-goal cushion at the break, and the encounter was put to bed with 15 minutes remaining courtesy of Sanharib Malki's effort.

Galatasaray continued their recent resurgence by chalking up their third straight league victory with a 2-1 triumph over Konyaspor at the Turk Telekom Arena on Friday.

Recep Aydin put the visitors in front on 16 minutes, but the sides went into the break level thanks to Didier Drogba's equaliser in the third minute of first-half injury time.

And the situation improved further for Roberto Mancini's men in the second half when Burak Yilmaz notched in the 67th minute.

The result is particularly ideal for Mancini, who sees his side face a tough week with Tuesday's trip to Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League, before Sunday's showdown with Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce.

On Sunday, Besiktas were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Karabukspor, while the encounter between Rizespor and Akhisar Belediyespor also ended goalless.

But there was better news for Trabzonspor as they romped to a 4-0 home triumph against lowly Elazigspor, who had Fabio Bilica sent off in the 92nd minute.

In Monday's fixtures, Hakan Arslan and Aatif Chahechouhe both notched a brace as Sivasspor won 4-0 at Gaziantepspor, Lamine Diarra's 87th-minute strike snatched Antalyaspor a 2-2 draw at home to Kayserispor, and a Bogdan Stancu double eased Genclerbirligi's troubles as they triumphed 2-0 over Eskisehirspor to move three points clear of the drop zone.