Super Lig Wrap: Seven on the spin for Besiktas

The leaders travelled to Konyaspor in fine form and continued their recent strong run with a 2-1 success.

Gokhan Tore put them in front after 19 minutes and that lead was doubled when Jose Sosa struck shortly before the hour mark.

Bilic's side had to withstand a nervy final few minutes, as Atiba Hutchinson was sent off for a second yellow card and Hasan Kabze converted a penalty, but the visitors held on to retain top spot.

Champions Fenerbahce are now second after they edged past Mersin Idmanyurdu 1-0 at home.

Mehmet Topal netted the winner in the 32nd minute and although substitute Diego missed a late spot-kick for the home side that would have sealed victory, it mattered not as Fenerbahce climbed above fierce rivals Galatasaray in the table.

They are now a point better off than Hamza Hamzaoglu's men, who were held 1-1 at Genclerbirligi.

Emre Colak gave Gala the lead inside the opening 20 minutes, but they were pegged back by Bogdan Stancu's equaliser 19 minutes from time as the visitors' four-match winning run came to an end.

At the opposite end of the table, bottom club Balikesirspor's recent mini revival continued with a second consecutive win, this time at Karabukspor.

Gokhan Unal scored in their 5-3 win over Kasimpasa last time out, and he was on target again with a stoppage-time winner to earn a 1-0 success.

They remain at the foot of the table, but level on points with Sivasspor, who drew 0-0 with Kasimpasa in Sergen Yalcin's first match in charge since the departure of Roberto Carlos.

Rizespor occupy the final relegation slot, although they ended a six-match losing streak in the league in some style with a 4-0 thrashing of Akhisar Belediyespor away from home.

Elsewhere, Bursaspor scored twice in the last 13 minutes to defeat Gaziantepspor 2-1, Istanbul Basaksehir made it four league wins in a row with a 3-1 triumph over Kayseri Erciyesspor, and two goals from Omer Sismanoglu helped struggling Eskisehirspor to a 4-1 success at Trabzonspor.