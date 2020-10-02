SuperSport confirm Modiba's departure to Sundowns

SuperSport United have confirmed that attacker Aubrey Modiba has joined Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old joined Matsatsantsa from Cape Town City back in 31 August 2016 and has played a crucial role in helping SuperSport clinch the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup trophy.

The Polokwane-born attacker has managed to score 21 goals and assists a further 21 from 121 appearances across all competitions during his four year spell with Matsatsantsa.

However, SuperSport have now confirmed that they have agreed terms with Sundowns in a move which would see Modiba join their Tshwane rivals with immediate effect.

A statement by SuperSport United read:

'SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba with immediate effect.

Modiba joined the club in the 2016/17 season and played a crucial role in helping Matsatsantsa to lift the MTN 8 twice and Nedbank Cup trophy and contributed immensely in SuperSport United's historic CAF Confederations Cup journey, finishing as runners-up losing narrowly to DRC Giants TP Mazembe.

The 25-year-old has over 100 caps under his belt scoring just less than 30 goals for Matsatsantsa and will always be remembered for his accurate free kicks.

The Polokwane-born represented the South African U23 side in the Olympic games in 2016 in Brazil. He was later rewarded for his excellence and consistent club performance by getting a call up to Bafana Bafana. 'The Post-man currently has seven international caps netting twice.

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews, 'The Club has been consistent in our approach to the release of players for many years now. When a player helps us win trophies, plays his part in the club's progress and gets a massive opportunity which is good for both him and us - then we open to discussion. Sundowns have been pursuing Aubrey for a long time and the reality is we cannot come anywhere close to what is available to him. He has been a fantastic player for us on the pitch, a wonderful young man off the field, of whom we are very proud , and we wish him every success in the future - a future which looks very bright indeed.'

SuperSport United & Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/DVnqNhrH9VOctober 2, 2020