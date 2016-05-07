Surgery hampers Cheryshev's Euro 2016 hopes

Denis Cheryshev's hopes of representing Russia at Euro 2016 have sustained a blow with the midfielder set to undergo surgery on his thigh.

Cheryshev joined Valencia on loan from Real Madrid in February but has made just seven appearances in all competitions having suffered a thigh injury against Atletico Madrid in March.

The midfielder made his return after almost two months out in the 2-0 defeat to Villarreal last Sunday, but suffered a recurrence of the problem.

Cheryshev will undergo an operation in a bid to overcome the issue and will return to Madrid in order to undertake his rehabilitation.

The 25-year-old's availability to make the Russia squad for the European Championship in France this year is subsequently in doubt.

"After tests, our player Denis Cheryshev, on loan at Valencia until the end of the season, has been diagnosed with a chronic tendinopathy of the left rectus femoris," a Valencia statement read.

"The player will undergo surgery in the coming days under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical services."

Russia begin their Euro 2016 campaign against England in Marseille on June 11, with Group B matches against Slovakia and Wales following.