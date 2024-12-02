Surprise Ipswich Town star ranking among Europe's best in one key area

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is pushing hard to help keep his side in the Premier League

With just one win in 13 so far, Ipswich Town really are fighting above all to remain in the Premier League this season.

The Tractor Boys, managed by Kieran McKenna, are up against it most weeks as they go toe-to-toe with some of England's best sides. Their win against Tottenham Hotspur just a few weeks ago has renewed hopes around Portman Road as to what can be achieved this term.

As is the case with most promoted teams, their hidden gems are already being touted with moves elsewhere and should relegation happen, Town will be lucky to keep hold of one 24-year-old who continues to impress.

Staggering stat shows Leif Davis is key to Ipswich Town's fight for Premier League survival

Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis is making quite the impression this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ipswich full-back Leif Davis is one of those who continues to stand out for McKenna and his side with his output on the pitch growing week by week.

According to statistics compiled by The Athletic, only one other player - Junya Ito of Ligue 1 side Reims - has created a larger proportion of his team's chances across Europe's top five leagues.

Leif Davis has just signed a new deal at Ipswich Town until 2028 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The data also shows Chelsea are becoming heavily reliant on Cole Palmer and the same can be said about Bukayo Saka at Arsenal. Raphinha's good form at Barcelona too means he makes the list in what has been a blistering campaign for the Brazilian.

Davis, however, has created a staggering 31.3% of Ipswich's key passes, with only Ito at Reims - 33.9% - boasting a higher output.

The 24-year-old joined Town from Leeds United back in 2022 and since then has been pivotal to the way McKenna's side play, with and without the ball. Davis has also just signed a new contract at Portman Road until the summer of 2028.

He, Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson are just three stars making a name for themselves this year, with WhoScored also relaying data that Dara O'Shea has averaged a rating of 6.83 in 10 outings for Ipswich.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is obvious Ipswich have tied down Davis to a bumper contract knowing full well he could leave the club in the summer should suitors make their interest known. At 24, he is the perfect age and we think clubs including Aston Villa and Liverpool would be stupid not to take a look at him.

Ipswich Town are back in Premier League action on Tuesday evening as they take on fellow strugglers Crystal Palace live on Amazon Prime Sport.