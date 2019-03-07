Survival bid not “mission impossible” – Fulham caretaker Scott Parker

Caretaker boss Scott Parker maintains it is “not mission impossible” to keep Fulham in the Premier League.

With nine matches remaining, the second-bottom Cottagers are 10 points adrift of safety and with a vastly inferior goal difference to the team they are chasing in 17th place, Southampton.

Parker, who last week replaced the sacked Claudio Ranieri, takes his side to Leicester on Saturday desperate to kickstart the most remarkable of survival bids.

Despite Fulham’s perilous position following a run of five straight defeats, the 38-year-old clings to hope.

“It is not mission impossible, because there are games to play and points to be had,” Parker said.

“I would be sitting here lying if I said it was an easy task ahead of us. That is obviously not the case but while there is realism we’ll give it all we have got.”

Parker added: “When you’re in this position we are in, every game is going to be a must-win game from now until the end of the season. We have to understand that.

“Obviously it is a very tough game ahead of us but every game is in this league.

“We’re looking forward to it but understand the challenge we face and the predicament we’re in.”

Former Fulham midfielder Parker, who has been given the caretaker job until the end of the season, suffered a 2-1 home defeat by west London rivals Chelsea in his first match at the helm.

Parker, though, believes the signs were there for progress.

“It (Chelsea game) is a foundation we need to build our performance on. That’s what we need to back up,” he said.

“This year at times we haven’t backed up our performances due to a number of things – the league you’re in, the quality you’re up against.

“The first change is all change and it’s easy to get the message across. I never doubted on Sunday we would get that reaction. It was an easy job for me in that sense.

“The tough job comes when we’re backing it up, and that’s what we need to do at the weekend against a good side that has changed the manager.

“It will be a tough ask but we’re in a good position to do that.”

Parker feels togetherness will be key over the remaining games, which also include successive home fixtures against title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City.

“There’s a real focus and effort, certainly from the coaches, to try and unite the club, bring the fans closer to the players, because that has probably drifted away from us the past few weeks,” Parker said at a press conference.

“That message stays the same, of course, but we also understand we’re in a job where we have to win.”

On Thursday, it was confirmed Stuart Gray and Matt Mills, who was Tottenham under-18s coach, had both joined the Fulham backroom staff.