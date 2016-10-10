Suso does 'not miss anything' from Liverpool spell

AC Milan midfielder Suso is adamant that he made the right choice in leaving Liverpool for Serie A.

The Spaniard was highly rated at Anfield and had broken into the first team as a teenager, impressing on numerous occasions in the first half of the 2012-13 season.

However, he soon fell out of favour and, after going on loan to Almeria in LaLiga the following season, he eventually departed Liverpool for good and joined Milan on a free transfer in July 2015.

Now 22 and fresh from an encouraging loan spell at Genoa last term, he is back in San Siro and has made seven league starts this term.

"When I was running down my contract with Liverpool, AC Milan came with the proposal," he told Milan TV.

"Such a chance I could not pass up and I think I have made the right choice. Here I have everything and I do not miss anything."