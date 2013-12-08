Swans boss Laudrup looking for striker boost

The Liberty Stadium outfit have been shorn of attacking options after Spaniard Michu suffered an ankle problem and Bony was sidelined with a hamstring complaint.

Fellow frontman Alvaro Vazquez limped out of the 3-0 win over Newcastle United in midweek with a groin injury to leave Swansea without a recognised striker to lead the line, and Laudrup admits that he will be relieved to see the trio return.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s home Premier League meeting with Hull City, Laudrup told Sky Sports News: "We'll see (if they will be available). Michu has been out for five weeks since the Cardiff game with an ankle problem. Bony has only a been out for 10 days or so.

"We lost Vazquez the other night as well, so we have been a little unlucky with our strikers with injuries.

"We have games every three or four days, so we have to be careful not to bring them in too early, it is an important week for us with three games in six days.

"It would be nice to have some of our strikers back, even if we did so well without them (in the second half) on Wednesday (against Newcastle).

"We really need them out there, so I hope we will get our strikers back soon."

Laudrup is looking for his side to build a run of form, having struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

The win over Newcastle came off the back of consecutive defeats against Valencia in the UEFA Europa League and Manchester City in domestic action, but Laudrup believes that there have been positive signs.

"It always helps after a great win against a strong Newcastle side," he added. "They are a team in good form right now, which we saw yesterday at Old Trafford (as they beat Manchester United 1-0).

"If you look at the table, we just have to move on. We just have to continue this.

"When you win have to try and keep on going. It's easy to build up a good run but it is also easy to have a bad one with a few results."