Swansea boss Monk 'losing faith' in officials

Wilfried Bony scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors after Leroy Fer had opened the scoring with a thunderous 20th-minute strike.

However, Monk was left seething by refereeing decisions that saw Rob Green escape punishment for a handball outside the penalty area early on and Wayne Routeldge red-carded for his reaction to a Karl Henry tackle shortly before Bony's leveller.

Monk was left baffled by the decision, believing Henry should have been the man to receive his marching orders.

"It's a leg-breaker for sure," he said. "I think everyone knew in the stadium apart from the official, and then the double whammy of our player getting sent off for them telling us he apparently kicks out.

"He doesn't kick out at all. I just hope justice is done, not just for us, but for football in itself because I'm losing a little bit of faith.

"It's hard for my players to keep faith when we've continuously had decisions like this at big moments in games.

"That sounds like me moaning, but I'm not at all, I'm just telling you the facts.

"I just hope that red card gets rescinded because that would be 100 per cent the right thing that happens.

"Out of all of our squad, Wayne is probably the calmest and most concentrated. For Wayne to react in the way he did with the anger shows how serious he knew it was straight away.

"I thought he did very well to bite his tongue in that situation. He didn't react how a lot of players could have reacted.

"I think Wayne actually controlled himself pretty well, but then to get sent off for it is bizarre."

The incident is the latest to draw the ire of Monk, who has had previous run-ins with officials this term and had Jonjo Shelvey retrospectively suspended for an elbow on Emre Can in a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool on Monday.

And he was left equally furious by Green's handball in the first half as Routledge looked to round the goalkeeper.

"It was clearly outside [the box], handball, a red card," he added. "I just don't get how you don't see it. The linesman is in the perfect position to see it, so to not see it is a bit strange, but what can I do?"

Despite the two controversial incidents, Monk praised his players' performance.

"I loved our character our spirit. We were disappointed with our performance on Monday, but we were magnificent today."