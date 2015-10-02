Swansea City v Tottenham: Monk keen to turn performances into points

Garry Monk wants Swansea City to ensure they make strong performances count as the Welsh club bid to put a disappointing run of form behind them in Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Swansea are winless in their last four games in all competitions since beating Manchester United 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium back in August, taking just one point from the previous three league matches.

Monk believes Swansea have not got what they deserved in some of those games and has challenged his team to make sure that is not the case against a Tottenham side that claimed home and away wins in this fixture last season.

"We've had some very good games against them since we've been in the Premier League," Monk said. "But at the same time we have only taken one point from those matches, even if we have deserved better in some games.

"But it's a record that we want to change, that's our focus and we'll be aiming to do that this weekend.

"We were excellent against them at home last season and we know that they are a very good team with fantastic players and a forward-thinking manager [Mauricio Pochettino].

"It's important that we improve as a team. The two games we haven't performed in - [defeats to] Watford and Southampton - have come in a short space of time and for me it is about us performing better and then we'll be fine.

"It's about that consistency level - to try and get back to where we were at the start of the season."

Monk has no injury concerns to worry about, however, Pochettino cannot say the same.

Tottenham come in to the game on the back of an emphatic 4-1 victory over Manchester City in their last league encounter, which they followed up with a 1-1 Europa League draw at Monaco on Thursday.

Forward Son Heung-min suffered a foot injury in the win against City, with the club unsure how long the South Korea international will be out for.

Defender Danny Rose is a doubt with a hand injury suffered in the game with Monaco, however, Nabil Bentaleb and Mousa Dembele (both ankle) and Ryan Mason (knee) could feature.

Asked about the trip to south Wales, striker Harry Kane - who got off the mark for the season in the win over City - told Tottenham's official website: "It's going to be a tough game – they're a very good side and they play good football, but we're on good form and we're playing well.

"At the moment we're full of confidence coming off the back of a 4-1 win against City in our last league game. We'll go there, look to play our brand of football and keep our energy levels high to get the three points."