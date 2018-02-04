Swansea confirm Bony & Fer both out for the season
Swansea City have announced striker Wilfried Bony has torn his anterior cruciate ligament, while Leroy Fer has ruptured his Achilles.
Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer both face surgery after suffering season-ending injuries during Swansea City's Premier League draw at Leicester City on Saturday.
Swansea's resurgence continued with a point moving Carlos Carvalhal's men out of the Premier League's relegation zone.
But the result came at a cost, as Fer and Bony are set for extended spells on the sidelines.
Fer has ruptured his Achilles, while Bony tore his anterior cruciate ligament after landing awkwardly, with the duo requiring surgery.
Stay strong, and . We are with you! February 4, 2018
"Both players will be assessed further in the week and an update will follow," said a Swansea statement.
"Everyone at the Swans wishes both players speedy recoveries."
