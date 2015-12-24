Swansea looking for a new striker, confirms Curtis

Stand-in Swansea City boss Alan Curtis has confirmed the club are on the lookout for a new striker to sign in the January transfer window.

The Welsh club, who are still looking for a permanent manager after sacking Garry Monk on December 9, are down in 18th place going into Saturday's crucial home game against West Brom.

Swansea are the Premier League's third lowest scorers on 15 goals from 17 games, with only Andre Ayew and Bafetimbi Gomis having netted more than twice.

Curtis conceded the striking position is certainly an area of need, but stressed the same could also be said for most other departments.

"We are searching for a striker," Curtis told BBC Sport.

"Everybody is looking for players who can improve the squad and improve the team.

"A striker was mentioned – there are areas that we need improving or else we wouldn't be where we are in the table.

"There will be some movement and you could probably throw a blanket over the squad and say that we need strengthening everywhere."

Swansea have only won three times in the league this season and two of those victories came back in August.