Swansea plotting Ince swoop but not Zaha

England under-21 international Ince has been linked with several Premier League sides and turned down a transfer to Swansea's rivals Cardiff City in July.

The former Liverpool man is one of the most sought after players in the Football League and Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins revealed that the Liberty Stadium outfit are planning to renew their interest in him when the transfer window opens in January.

He told the Daily Mail: "He is a very good young player and one we looked at in the summer.

"I would say it is likely that we will be talking to Blackpool again. I know their chairman, Karl Oyston, and when the time is right we will make contact and see what can be done."

Manchester United's out-of-favour winger Zaha is also reported to be on Swansea's wishlist, but Jenkins insisted a loan move for the ex-Crystal Palace player is unlikely.

"Nothing is happening there," said Jenkins.

"It would be most likely to act as cover for defence or midfield."