Swansea sign Oliveira on loan from Benfica
Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Portugal striker Nelson Oliveira on loan for the rest of the season.
Oliveira, 23, will move to the Liberty Stadium from Benfica on January 1.
The 14-cap forward will add to Garry Monk's striking options with top scorer Wilfried Bony set to represent the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, which could keep him out until mid-February.
