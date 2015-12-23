Swansea told to reimburse Sunderland fans after fixture change

The Premier League has ruled Swansea City must reimburse Sunderland fans unable to attend their fixture after it was moved back 24 hours.

Sunderland's trip to Swansea - their longest remaining of the season - was due to be played on Tuesday January 12.

However, it has now been moved back to January 13 at Swansea's request after their FA Cup third-round clash with Oxford United was scheduled for Sunday January 10.

A statement on Sunderland's official website read: "Sunderland AFC strongly opposed the game being moved and made strenuous representations to the Premier League to that effect.

"Sunderland face three consecutive away fixtures in a seven day period - Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday 9 January [3pm], Swansea on Wednesday 13 January [7.45pm] and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 16 January [an early kick off at 12.45pm] - meaning Black Cats fans will travel almost 2,000 miles in just one week to support their team.

"The Premier League have ruled that Swansea City must reimburse ticket and travel costs incurred by Sunderland fans who have already purchased match tickets, should they be unable to attend on the rearranged date."