Swansea's Hernandez set to miss Arsenal clash

Along with Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer, Hernandez was a constant threat in their 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, but the Spaniard limped off with 15 minutes remaining due to a thigh injury.

"These injuries happen from time to time with the amount of games and it's part of football," Laudrup told the club's website.

"We have to accept it and that's why we have a squad of players."

Swansea, who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, are eighth in the table with 20 points, one below Arsenal.