Casemiro slammed by Gary Neville for error in Manchester United loss vs Arsenal

Casemiro has been blasted by Manchester United legend Gary Neville for his part in Leandro Trossard's goal for Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Brazilian, operating in defence due to a number of absences, failed to push up after goalkeeper Andre Onana had cleared upfield and played Kai Havertz onside in the build-up to the goal.

Havertz had space down the right to attack following a ball over the top and crossed for Trossard to tap home after 20 minutes in what turned out to be the winner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Casemiro has got some criticism recently and he's going to get a little bit more," Neville said on Sky Sports' commentary. "Brilliant from Arsenal, those Arsenal fans in the corner recognise it's been a difficult 20 minutes.

"As soon as he goes past [Sofyan] Amrabat, Casemiro has to get up. Look at him jog, you see that ball being played and, once he doesn't he is in trouble. Trossard does what every good wide player does, makes that diagonal run inside the full back, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is caught out and it's a simple one in the end.

"Casemiro's experience in the game, he must have seen the ball had broken down and where Havertz was, he had to get up that bit quicker."

Casemiro received huge praise for how he started his Manchester United career after moving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, but the Brazilian's recent performances have been poor.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 32-year-old is one of a number of high-profile players at United who could now be surplus to requirements this summer.

United's latest loss leaves the Red Devils in eighth, three points behind both Chelsea and Newcastle with just two rounds remaining. The 13-time Premier League winners have never finished below seventh place.

More Manchester United stories

Two former Manchester United players have called for Erik ten Hag to be sacked after the humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United could be about to make €200m in transfer fees this summer from selling squad players. Only three stars are deemed to be untouchable at the club.

Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report