Arsenal legend vows to get Tottenham tattoo if Spurs beat Manchester City

Arsenal kept the pressure on title rivals Manchester City with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday – but the Gunners now need a favour from fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta's side moved a point clear of City at the top of the Premier League, but the Sky Blues have a game in hand – away to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

A win for Tottenham on Tuesday would see Arsenal head into their final game – at home to Everton next Sunday – knowing that a victory would see them clinch the title.

However, many Spurs fans have already come out and said that they would rather lose that match than help their fierce rivals win the title and it remains to be seen how the team will react.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Arsenal legend Paul Merson said: "Arsenal are probably going to finish second. If you're relying on Tottenham to win or draw a football match... yeah... no. If they win that, I will have a Tottenham tattoo. I will."

And asked where he would put it, he joked: "Where you can't see it!"

Tottenham are currently in fifth place, four points behind Aston Villa, and still have a slim chance of making it into next season's Champions League.

Those hopes could have evaporated by Tuesday anyway, with Villa at home to Liverpool on Monday night.

If Spurs and City draw on Tuesday, Arsenal will head into their final fixture three goals ahead of the Sky Blues. Pep Guardiola's side are at home to West Ham in their last game next Sunday.

