Arsenal legend vows to get Tottenham tattoo if Spurs beat Manchester City

By
published

Arsenal need a favour from fierce rivals Tottenham on Tuesday night and one former player says he'll get a Spurs tattoo if they win

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard takes a free-kick against Tottenham in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal kept the pressure on title rivals Manchester City with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday – but the Gunners now need a favour from fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta's side moved a point clear of City at the top of the Premier League, but the Sky Blues have a game in hand – away to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.