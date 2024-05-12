Arsenal star says he'll be 'biggest Tottenham fan ever' for Manchester City clash

Arsenal ensured the Premier League race will go down to the wire by beating Manchester United on Sunday – and the Gunners will now be watching closely as fierce rivals Tottenham take on their title adversaries Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Gunners beat United at Old Trafford thanks to a first-half goal from Leandro Trossard and Mikel Arteta's men are a point clear of City with one match left to play.

But the defending champions have two games remaining, which means their destiny remains in their hands – unless Spurs can upset the Sky Blues and do their north London rivals a favour in Tuesday night's game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kai Havertz set up Leandro Trossard for Arsenal's winner against Manchester United on Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am going to be the biggest fan of Tottenham ever," Kai Havertz told Sky Sports after Arsenal's win on Sunday. "Let's hope for the best."

And manager Mikel Arteta said: "My experience in this league is that any team can beat any team. I lived it various scenarios in the last day when a lot of teams have necessities. The margin of respect that everybody puts in the games is phenomenal.

"We know we need a result [for Spurs against City]. We need to do our own thing still in the last game. But today, we wanted to open that box of dreams to live the last day of the season in front of our people with the opportunity to win the Premier League.

"That's something we're going to live together and I'm so pleased we're going to do it with these players and staff."

Arsenal are at home to Everton in their final fixture next Sunday, with City up against West Ham at the Etihad.

A draw on Tuesday night would also give Arsenal the edge going into those fixtures, with the Gunners currently three goals better off than City.

