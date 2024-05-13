Liverpool lining up England star to become Arne Slot's first signing in controversial move: report

Liverpool want to bring in an England star this summer as Arne Slot's first buy – and it could send shockwaves through the Premier League.

The Reds are set for a big summer with long-serving boss Jurgen Klopp heading for the exit door. Feyenoord manager Slot is set to replace him and is said to be keen on putting his stamp on a squad who have limped into third spot in the table after leading the Premier League at several stages.

Slot could well ruffle feathers, too, bringing in a superstar at the expense of Arsenal – while upsetting local rivals, too.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could see his transfer plans ruined by Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in a deal that could scupper Arsenal’s summer transfer plans.

Gordon joined the Magpies on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2023 and has impressed in his first full season at St. James’ Park. The 23-year-old has hit double figures for goal and assists in the Premier League, with 10 of each in 34 appearances – but the way he left Everton is still controversial among many Toffees fans.

But the performances of Gordon have also resulted in interest from the red half of Merseyside, according to The Star, in a transfer that could be explosive. The report claims that Gordon’s name is on the Reds’ shortlist of targets for a big summer ahead, with Jurgen Klopp set to depart at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Newcastle will be resistant to a sale, having spent £45 million to bring in the winger just 18 months ago, but will need to make at least one big-money sale to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules this summer.

With that in mind, The Express writes that Liverpool’s interest in Gordon could be bad news for Arsenal’s hopes of landing Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker has been linked with an Emirates switch, but Newcastle could opt against a sale if they bring in big money from Gordon.

Arsenal are keen on Newcastle striker Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon is valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt and has 12 goals and 11 assists to his name in 63 Newcastle appearances since his move to Tyneside last year.

The Liverpool-born forward came through the youth ranks at Everton after being released by Liverpool as a young boy.

