Swansea's Routledge ruled out for month

Swansea City will be without Wayne Routledge for four weeks after he sustained a calf injury in Saturday's 5-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

The winger picked up the injury in the first half of the Premier League meeting at the Liberty Stadium and was substituted shortly after the half-hour mark.

Routledge's absence is a blow to Garry Monk's men, although there was better news with the returning to training of Jefferson Montero and Leon Britton.

Winger Montero trained in full for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Midfielder Britton, meanwhile, missed the game against Chelsea with a slight groin strain.

Captain Ashley Williams is likely to miss Swansea's FA Cup fourth round tie with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday with a shoulder injury, but the defender is expected to be back in training next week.