Swastika pattern appears to be seen on pitch during Croatia-Italy clash

Croatia may be set for sanctions from UEFA after an apparent swastika pattern was spotted on the playing surface during their Euro 2016 qualifier with Italy at Stadion Poljud in Split on Friday.

The game, which was being played behind closed doors as punishment for alleged racist chanting by Croatia fans in a meeting with Norway in March, ended in a 1-1 draw.

But Croatia could be in hot water with European football's governing body again due to this latest controversy.

The symbol was visible in Croatia's half in the opening 45 minutes, with ground staff failing to cover it up despite their best efforts during the half-time interval.

November's 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at San Siro was briefly halted due to crowd trouble.