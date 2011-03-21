Sweden select Antonsson despite hand injury
By app
STOCKHOLM - Sweden defender Mikael Antonsson is set to play in next week's Euro 2012 home qualifier against Moldova despite breaking a bone in his hand on Sunday.
Antonsson suffered the injury playing for club side FC Copenhagen in their derby with Brondby.
"The x-ray on Monday morning showed a little break in a bone in the hand. I'll go to Malmo on Tuesday to try out a special protector - with that, I should be able to train as normal and be available to play," Antonsson told the Swedish FA's website.
Sweden coach Erik Hamren is already missing first-choice centre backs Olof Mellberg (suspended) and Daniel Majstorovic (injured),
Sweden, who failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, are third in Group E on six points, behind the Netherlands (12) and Hungary (9), with the Swedes having a game less played.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Andreas Isaksson (PSV Eindhoven), Johan Wiland (FC Copenhagen)
Defenders: Mikael Almeback (Orebro SK), Mikael Antonsson (FC Copenhagen), Andreas Granqvist (Groningen), Mikael Lustig (Rosenborg), Oscar Wendt (FC Copenhagen), Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion)
Midfielders: Emir Bajrami (FC Twente), Rasmus Elm (AZ Alkmaar), Pontus Wernbloom (AZ Alkmaar), Martin Olsson (Blackburn Rovers), Kim Kallstrom (Olympique Lyon), Christian Wilhelmsson (Al Hilal), Sebastian Larsson (Birmingham City)
Forwards: Johan Elmander (Bolton Wanderers), Alexander Gerndt (Helsingborgs IF), Marcus Berg (PSV Eindhoven), Markus Rosenberg (Racing Santander), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.