Swindon promote assistant Scott Lindsey to head coach role

Swindon have named assistant manager Scott Lindsey as their new head coach.

Lindsey succeeds Ben Garner, who left the Sky Bet League Two club to take over at Charlton earlier this month.

Lindsey, 50, has been with the Robins since joining Garner’s backroom staff last summer.

A statement read: “Swindon Town Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Lindsey as our new first-team head coach.

“Following a thorough and diligent search, Lindsey emerged as the ideal candidate to lead the Reds forward.”

Garner led Swindon to the play-offs with a sixth-placed last season but they were beaten by Port Vale in the two-legged semi-finals.

Technical director Sandro Di Michele said the desire for continuity was a key factor in the appointment.

Di Michele told the club’s website: “We have a clear philosophy on how we want this football club to operate and over the last 12 months Scott Lindsey has played a key role in shaping that.

“Scott clearly believes in a possession-based, attacking brand of football and he fully supports our data-led recruitment strategy.

“He is hugely respected by the players and has been integral to their development. All these factors made Scott the standout choice.”

Lindsey said: “It means a lot to me to be the head coach of this fantastic football club.”