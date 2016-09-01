Swiss prosecutors launch Beckenbauer probe

The Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has confirmed an investigation is ongoing against Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer amid claims of unfaithfulness and money laundering.

In March, FIFA confirmed that an investigation had been opened against a number of individuals, including Beckenbauer, in relation to the bidding process for the 2006 World Cup.

Football's governing body launched a probe following allegations of bribery and corruption relating to the awarding of the tournament to Germany.

Beckenbauer fronted Germany's bid for the tournament and denied claims of corruption.

An OAG spokesperson confirmed to Omnisport that it is is now conducting its own investigation, with reports suggesting it is linked to FIFA's.

The OAG added that more information will be provided later on Thursday.

A report from Der Spiegel in October last year alleged that a 'slush fund' had been created by former Adidas CEO Robert Louis-Dreyfus in order to secure key votes for Germany's bid.

An independent inquiry conducted by law firm Freshfields, and commissioned by the German Football Association (DFB), stated that the use of bribery to secure votes "could not be ruled out".

Beckenbauer denied votes were bought last October but admitted he had made a "mistake" during the bidding process.