Sydney withdraw Janko offer amid talk of Toni

Marc Janko is to leave Sydney FC after he claimed the club have withdrawn an offer to extend his stay.

The Austria international was the top scorer in the A-League this season with 16 goals in 24 appearances.

A statement on Janko's Twitter account read: "Unfortunately I have to announce that I won't return to Sydney anymore. A few weeks ago the club made me an offer that I was willing to accept.

"Very surprisingly the club called to inform me that they are pulling back their offer because they are too concerned about my international duties for the upcoming season."

The news is likely to increase rumours that Sydney are to sign former Italy international Luca Toni.

Reports in Australia suggest that the 37-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 36 Serie A matches for Verona this season, is to sign a contract worth AU$1million.