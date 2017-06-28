The symbol of Sweden – Ibrahimovic offers sneak peek of statue

An excited Zlatan Ibrahimovic offered a sneak peek at the statue of him set to be erected in Sweden.

The 2.7-metre statue of the 11-time Swedish footballer of the year is seemingly nearing completion.

It is set to stand outside the Friends Arena in Stockholm to honour Ibrahimovic, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered late in his one and only season at Manchester United.

The 35-year-old striker decided to check in on the statue, posting the head on Instagram.

He will no doubt be glad it looks a fair bit like him, unlike the bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled earlier this year.