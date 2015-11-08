Symons sacked as Fulham boss

Kit Symons has been sacked as manager of Fulham following the 5-2 defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday.

The thrashing at Craven Cottage followed a 3-1 loss away to Burnley and left Fulham 12th in the Championship, 14 points adrift of league leaders Hull City.

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said via the club's official website: "No one can ever doubt the effort and commitment that Kit put into Fulham, not only as manager, but also as a player here, and as a key figure in the success of our academy.

"Kit came through for us last year at this time and helped stabilise our club on and off the pitch, and we're very grateful for that and his many other contributions over the years.

"It is now time to take Fulham to the higher level of success that we expect from our first team manager and our players, and our supporters here in London and throughout the world deserve."

A search for a replacement for Symons - who took over when Felix Magath left last year - is already underway, Fulham said.