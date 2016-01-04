Szczesny eyes Scudetto with Roma

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has his eyes set on winning the Scudetto with Roma this season.

Szczesny, who is on a season-long loan from Arsenal, has played in 13 of the club's 17 games in the league this season, as well as all six Champions League group games.

The 25-year-old has kept five clean sheets, with three of those coming in his last three appearances for the Serie A club.

Roma started the season strongly but a run of poor results just before the winter break saw them drop to fifth, but are still just four points off league-leaders Inter.

"We want to start the year well and make up ground on the teams ahead of us, aiming for the Scudetto," Szczesny told Sky Sport Italia.

"We’re still in the race and that is our objective. The league is very balanced and the fact that there are five teams within four points of each other is interesting.

"Every week we can recover points on those in front of us."

Szczesny also backed coach Rudi Garcia, saying he is the right man to lead Roma forward.

"It's normal that when you go through difficult times, such as the one experienced by Roma in the last month, you talk and you immediately put into question the position of the coach," he said.

"Garcia, however, has always been working hard on the ground to get out of this moment, putting in every training all his efforts, his dedication and his determination, which broadcasts daily to the group.

"And he's 100 per cent the right person for Roma."