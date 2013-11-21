Taarabt determined to make Fulham impact

The Morocco playmaker arrived at Craven Cottage on a season-long deal from London rivals QPR determined to prove he belongs in the Premier League.

However, Taarabt has started only two top flight games and the former Tottenham man wants to force his way into Martin Jol's struggling side for Saturday's clash with Swansea City.

"It's been a little bit frustrating because I came here with a big ambition to do well," he told the club's official website.

"I started off okay but then I picked up an injury that made it very difficult for me to get back in the team.

"Now I'm fighting hard to get back in the starting XI and this international break has been very good for me - we had a friendly game against Crystal Palace where I played 85 minutes and for fitness that was very good. Now I hope to get picked to play against Swansea City on Saturday.

"I need to produce in training and show the manager that I'm ready to go and fight for him. That's what I try to do every day. I hope to be involved from the start on Saturday. If I don't start, I hope to come on and make an impact for the team."

Fulham appointed Rene Meulensteen as head coach during the international break and Taarabt has been impressed with the impact the Dutchman has made on the training ground.

"I'd heard about him but I didn’t know him as a person or a coach." he said.

"I’ve worked with him now for five or six days and he’s unbelievable. The sessions he puts on are amazing.

"He understands the Premier League and how important it is to keep possession of the ball. The players are so happy with the sessions. They’re hard work, though; everyone comes off the training pitch saying ‘I’m dead, I need to sleep!’

"Everything is intensity, intensity, intensity and working on in-game situations. It’s what we needed and I think he’ll bring a lot to Fulham."