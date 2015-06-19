Tabanou completes Swansea switch

Swansea City have confirmed the signing of defender Franck Tabanou on a three-year contract from Saint-Etienne.

The 26-year-old's arrival at the Liberty Stadium is the second from Ligue 1 during the close-season, following in the footsteps of Andre Ayew, who moved from Marseille.

Tabanou arrives for an undisclosed fee after completing a medical on Friday, with the left-back set to provide competition to Neil Taylor.

Tabanou made 43 appearances for Saint-Etienne in all competitions last season, helping the club to a fourth-place finish in the league and qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

"Swansea is a very good Premier League club and I believe it's the right move forward for me at this stage of my career," he told Swansea's official website.

"Once I spoke to the manager and the chairman my mind was made up because I realised they really wanted me.

"I am keen to show I am able to perform in the Premier League - the best league in the world."